Police: Florida Substitute Teacher Caught Masturbating in Classroom

A Florida substitute teacher is facing charges after two students walked in on him allegedly masturbating in a classroom, police said.

Harvey Cole, a 26-year-old substitute teacher at Bridgeprep Academy in Riverview, was allegedly caught by the students during a lunch break on May 13, FOX 13 reported.

The school reported the incident to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office the next day, and Cole was placed on administrative leave.

Cole was finally arrested on Wednesday following an investigation, authorities said in a press release:

#teamHCSO has arrested a former substitute teacher at BridgePrep Academy of… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 12, 2024

“This man’s actions are utterly reprehensible and a complete violation of the trust placed in educators,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said:

Teachers are entrusted with the safety and well-being of our children, and this individual has not only failed in that duty but has also engaged in behavior that is both shocking and intolerable. We will not allow anyone who preys on our youth to escape justice.

The investigation remains open and “active,” the sheriff’s office added.