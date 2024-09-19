WATCH: Florida Woman Attacks Teen Girl in IHOP Brawl

Two families broke out into a brawl at a Florida IHOP after a woman allegedly attacked a teenage girl for talking badly about her four children, a shocking video shows.

The fight took place on Monday night in North Miami Beach when Precious Williams, 34, accused a 14-year-old girl who was in the restaurant with her family of saying something about her children, who range in age from three to eight, the Daily Mail reported.

Footage that NBC 6 South Florida obtained shows the presumed mother of the teen denying the allegations as Williams becomes more accusatory and aggressive:

“My son said one of them said something,” Williams shouts at the other family.

The other mother pleads with Williams to go away because her children are at the table.

“Okay! I got four!” Williams yells back as two men who appear to be with her family try to break up the argument.

Suddenly, Williams allegedly lunges at the girl while she is still sitting at her table.

The video erupts into complete chaos, with adult and minor members of both families allegedly joining the fight.

The 14-year-old girl appears to fight back against the adult woman, pulling her hair as she attempts to get free of her grasp.

Cops responded to the restaurant and arrested Williams, who was charged with abusing a child and four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm

Police body camera footage shows a female officer begging Williams to “not make a scene” as she is cuffed in front of her kids, to which she responds with, “I love my kids… I’m never a fighter or anything.”

In court, Williams claimed that her children were called a racial slur, which led to the fight.

Her defense attorney, Matthew Goldkind, told the judge that the video “shows somebody putting their hands on [Williams] and then [her] striking back.”

While prosecutors offered the defendant a plea deal for one year of probation and anger management courses, Williams declined.

The judge reminded her that she could face a maximum of five years in state prison if convicted in a trial, but she still opted to take her chances.