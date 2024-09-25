A couple is accused of trying to sell their 2-month-old baby for beer and $1,000 at a campground in Benton County, Arkansas, 40/29 News Sunrise reported.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of the infant, 21-year-old Darien Urban and 20-year-old Shalene Ehlers, who are now are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to commit consideration for relinquishing a minor.

Deputies responded to the Hide-A-Way campground after a person reported the couple for allegedly trying to sell their child for a six-pack of beer and a cashier’s check for $1,000, the report states, citing court documents. The witness said the child was also in need of medical attention,

When deputies arrived at the campground, the couple were not at the campground, allegedly having left their child behind, according to the report. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reportedly provided investigators with a letter that showed the parents intended to sign over their rights to the child. A witness also provided cellphone video of the pair signing the letter, according to the report.

“Witnesses said that the baby had been given to someone at the campground in exchange for beer, and then later, the baby was passed off to another person for money, but payment was not actually given,” the report continues.

Urban and Ehlers allegedly said in an interview that their baby was with the person who “adopted” it.

The prosecutor announced that the baby is in the care of the Arkansas Department of Human Services.