Prosecutors: Massachusetts Couple Illegally Voted in Three Elections in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts couple is accused of illegally voting in multiple elections in New Hampshire despite not living in the state, officials announced Thursday.

Joshua Urovitch, 56, and Lisa Urovitch, 54, have each been charged with three class B felony counts of wrongful voting, the New Hampshire Department of Justice stated in a press release.

The Urovitches allegedly voted in the November 3, 2020, general election, the November 8, 2022, general election, and the November 8, 2022, Concord School District election, state Attorney General John M. Formella said.

The couple is accused of casting their votes in Concord, New Hampshire, while living in Ashland, Massachusetts — nearly 90 miles away.

Both suspects are to be arraigned on October 7 at the Merrimack County Superior Court, prosecutors added.

It was not immediately clear what political party the pair belonged to or which candidates they voted for.