Stamford Police: Illegal Alien Venezuelan Gang Members Accused of Murdering 59-Year-Old Man

Two illegal alien gang members from Venezuela are accused of murdering a 59-year-old man in Stamford, Connecticut, this month.

Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias, a 24-year-old illegal alien, and Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja, a 22-year-old illegal alien, were arrested in Rensselaer County, New York, after they allegedly used a credit card stolen from 59-year-old Angel Samaniego, who was found murdered on October 14 in Stamford.

According to police, Galindez-Trias and Candollo-Urbaneja were also found with items belonging to Samaniego. Both are members of the violent Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua gang that has spread across American communities over the last three years.

Galindez-Trias and Candollo-Urbaneja are reportedly in a relationship and were discovered by police with a 1-year-old child and a 3-year-old child. The children are now in the custody of Rensselaer County Child Protective Services.

The two illegal aliens are being held in Rensselaer County Jail and are awaiting transfer into Stamford police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.