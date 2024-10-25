A Texas woman is accused of abandoning her 17-month-old daughter on the road on Wednesday morning, according to Galveston police.

The toddler, later identified as Hannah Yonko, was alive when she was discovered but later died at the hospital, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said, according to KHOU 11. Police arrested the mother, 30-year-old Channel Yonko, of Houston.

Officers responded to 59th Street after reports of an abandoned child. The child was discovered in the middle of the street between a Kroger and the Beachfront Palms Hotel, the report states. Police searched the area, checked surveillance cameras, and interviewed witnesses, before ultimately arresting the mother at a nearby restaurant.

According to police, Hannah still “had signs of life,” and first responders performed life-saving measures before transporting her to the trauma center at UTMB Galveston. Soon after, Hannah died from bodily trauma, police said.

Balli said her death “definitely wasn’t a natural death.”

“There was a fall involved and there were other injuries,” he said. “It’s tragic for everyone involved. No one ever wants to make this call.”

Ballis said Channel Yonko will face a capital murder charge.

“This is a horrible crime. All children deserve to feel safe when around loved ones, especially with their own mother,” he said. “The Galveston Police Department is committed to bringing justice for Hannah and ensuring the safety of all children in our community.”

Yonko was being held at the Galveston County Jail and was denied bond, according to the report.