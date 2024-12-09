Video reportedly shows UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer in the moments before the CEO was gunned down in New York City on Wednesday.

ABC News reported Monday it obtained the footage showing the suspect standing beside a building across the street. Other people walk past the suspect who then crosses the street, moves between two parked vehicles, and raises his arms.

Police have said the shooter, who is the focus of an ongoing manhunt, targeted Thompson but they have yet to establish a motive in the case.

In an update on Monday, the ABC report said officials stopped a man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with a fake ID and were holding him for questioning in connection to the case.

The 50-year-old victim’s death occurred outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan when he was arriving for a conference early Wednesday, Breitbart News reported.

More video footage shows the moment Thompson was shot in the back:

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

The gunman apparently fired repeatedly at the CEO as he fell on the ground, per the Breitbart News article.

Thompson’s killing happened “while top executives at his company have reportedly been under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged insider trading and a monopoly,” per Breitbart News.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released more images of the suspect on Saturday. One showed him in the back of a taxi wearing a medical mask, while another showed him walking down a sidewalk:

When speaking of the suspect, retired NYPD Lieutenant and former NYPD commander Joe Cardinale told Fox News, “He’s not a professional, but he is calculated. He obviously planned this out to a very good degree as well. He planned his escape route, he planned everything prior to it.”

Video footage shows the suspect’s movements after the shooting:

Police sources told ABC News the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting in the manhunt.

“The suspect’s backpack — with a jacket and Monopoly money inside — was found nearby in Central Park. Police have not yet recovered the distinctive gun used in the shooting,” the ABC article stated.