Brian Thompson, the slain CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down on Wednesday while top executives at his company have reportedly been under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged insider trading and a monopoly.

“Multiple senior executives at UnitedHealthcare have been under investigation by the Department of Justice, though it is not clear if CEO Brian Thompson was part of that investigation before his murder,” reported Fox Business.

“There were reports that the executives were accused of insider trading and fraud, and last year the DOJ launched a probe into whether the nation’s largest insurer was unfairly restricting competitors and running a monopoly,” it added.

Lawsuits were filed by the DOJ in conjunction with attorneys general from Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York to block the $3.3 billion acquisition of rival health and hospice provider Amedisys, which would have eliminated the competition. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month that the merger could harm vulnerable patients.

“We are challenging this merger because home health and hospice patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high quality care options,” said Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to check unlawful consolidation and monopolization in the healthcare market that threatens to harm vulnerable patients, their families, and health care workers.”

“American healthcare is unwell. Unless this $3.3 billion transaction is stopped, UnitedHealth Group will further extend its grip to home health and hospice care, threatening seniors, their families and nurses,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

The company also experienced a major hacking scandal earlier this year in which large numbers of Americans’ personal data was lost.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the NYPD characterized the killing of Brian Thompson as a “brazen targeted attack” after the CEO was shot and killed outside his hotel in Manhattan by a masked gunman.

“The attacker fired more than once–striking Thompson more than once–and was able to clear jams in the gun as he was firing. The attacker’s ability to clear jams in the gun leads Kenny to believe the attacker was ‘proficient in the use of firearms,'” reported Breitbart News.

“The attacker fled the scene on an E-City bike and was last seen ‘riding into Central Park at Central Drive,'” it added.

