The suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson reportedly began shaking when police approached him in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and asked if he had been in New York City.

Breitbart News noted that the 26-year-old suspect, Luigi Nicholas Mangione, was arrested Monday at an Altoona McDonald’s.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Mangione “began shaking when police asked if he had been in New York recently.”

CNN pointed to the criminal complaint against Mangione, noting that when two officers approached him in McDonald’s, he was staring at a laptop while “wearing a mask and a beanie.” The officers asked him if he had been to New York City, and Mangione “became quiet and started to shake.”

When the officers asked him for ID, he allegedly gave them the widely reported fake ID from New Jersey. Breitbart News noted that Mangione used a fake New Jersey ID to check into an NYC hostel days before Thompson was killed.

CNN observed that Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens indicated Mangione had been in Pennsylvania for “several days” prior to his arrest.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) stated that Mangione had “traveled between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, making stops in between.” One such stop was in Altoona, where he was arrested.

