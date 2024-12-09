A man in an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s was taken in for questioning Monday after he was believed to resemble photos of the man the NYPD has been hunting since Brian Thompson’s murder.

Breitbart News reported that 50-year-old Thompson was killed Wednesday at 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

December 9, 2024, marked the sixth day of the manhunt for the killer and numerous reports now indicate police have taken the individual in Altoona in for questioning.

NBC New York cited “sources” to say the man being questioned “was found with a gun similar to the one used in the shooting.”

NewsBuster’s Curtis Houck quoted CNN’s John Miller:

This starts as a very routine day in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, which has like three McDonald’s, but an employee there looks at this person and has been seeing on CNN and everywhere else these photos from the NYPD of this masked person with the hood, where they’re saying, look beyond New York because we think the person has left the city and she believes that this person resembles the photos that have been put out. She calls 911, gets the Altoona PD. They respond to the McDonald’s. They engage this individual and, as they get him to identify himself and look through things, they find a gun. They find a silencer.

There is some disagreement among reports as to whether the man being questioned worked in McDonald’s or was simply at the restaurant. For example, another report from CNN says, “The 26-year-old was picked up at a McDonald’s in Altoona after an employee thought he resembled the man in New York Police Department photos and called police.”

Miller also indicated the man being questioned was allegedly found to be in possession of “multiple false IDs.”

PBS News noted that Altoona is “about 233 miles” west of NYC.

