A Venezuelan migrant is accused of attempted murder after allegedly setting a Fulshear, Texas, home on fire intentionally with three children trapped inside.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, a 46-year-old Venezuelan migrant, was charged this month with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson following the house fire.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, on Nov. 6, Pulgar allegedly set fire to his residence, which is located about 35 miles west of downtown Houston.

Pulgar’s three children, two 15-year-olds and one three-year-old, were trapped inside the burning home. The two teenagers managed to escape on their own while police officers rescued the three-year-old who suffered serious smoke inhalation.

The three-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital and treated. The child has since been released from the hospital.

Pulgar, a Venezuelan migrant with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, sustained injuries from the house fire and was treated at a nearby hospital until he was discharged on Dec. 12.

Pulgar’s bond has been set at $2.25 million. He remains held at Fort Bend County Jail.

