Police: Florida Deputy Killed by Suspect, Cops Shoot Him After Manhunt

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was later tracked to a local Popeye’s and fatally shot by police.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Cpl. Elio Diaz died on Sunday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop at a Chevron gas station when 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn pulled out a rifle and opened fire, WINK reported.

Mostyn fled the scene, prompting a manhunt that led police to a Popeye’s restaurant in Punta Gorda, about 15 minutes away.

It was there the suspect reportedly grabbed a rifle again, forcing deputies to shoot him in the head, according to FOX4.

After fleeing the scene, Mostyn was later found outside a Popeyes restaurant miles away. Prummell said Mostyn reached for a rifle, and that’s when he was shot and killed by a deputy.

The sheriff’s office announced Diaz’s tragic death on social media, highlighting how the love he had for his career, the civilians he served, and the deputies he worked with “was unparallelled”:

On behalf of Sheriff Prummell and the entire CCSO family, we thank you for the support you have shown as we all mourn… Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 16, 2024

Sheriff Bill Prummel made a statement on his office’s loss in a brief press briefing on Sunday evening, saying, “I want everyone to keep Elio in your thoughts and prayers. He was a friend and a good family man, and he loved his children.”

“He was a good cop, and he will be missed,” Prummel added.

On Monday, Mostyn’s mother revealed more details as to her son’s mental state during the incident.

“No parent should ever have to feel this pain, it is unbearable and unbearable to type this out but, My oldest son, AJ, suffering from extreme mental illness, has passed away under horrible circumstances,” Joy Pyle Dameron wrote in a Facebook post obtained by FOX4.

“We would appreciate your understanding for our privacy and would also appreciate your prayers. Momma will always love you baby. My first baby,” Dameron added.

In April, Mostyn was reported missing from his hometown of Silver Spring, Maryland, but he was later found safe, according to the Montgomery County Police Department:

UPDATE: Andrew Mostyn Jr. has been located safe and unharmed.Concern for Missing Twenty-Three-Year-OldDetectives… Posted by Montgomery County Police Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Diaz had served with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office since 2013, and was a loving husband and father of four, according to the local outlet.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) also announced the loss on X, calling it “heartbreaking news”:

“A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his life. Please keep the CCSO, @CCSOFLSheriff Prummell and this hero’s family in your prayers. It’s going to be a very difficult holiday season for so many mourning this tragic loss,” she wrote.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) also said he was “devastated” to hear about Diaz’s death:

“I spoke with @CCSOFLSheriff Prummell to let him know Ann and I are praying for his team and the deputy’s family tonight. Please keep them in your prayers,” the senator added.