Two Georgia men were sentenced to serve 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing their two special needs adopted sons, according to the Walton County District Attorney’s Office.

In a post on Facebook, the Walton County District Attorney’s Office revealed that “two Walton County men,” William and Zachary Zulock had been sentenced to serve 100 years in prison “followed by life on probation.”

William Dale Zulock previously pleaded guilty in August to “six counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of incest, and two counts of sexual exploitation of children,” according to 11Alive News.

Zachary Jacoby Zulock was reported as having pleaded guilty in October to “two counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of sodomy, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, and two counts of pandering for a person under 18,” according to the outlet.

Additionally, Zachary Zulock reportedly “faced two incest charges,” of which he was found guilty, according to the outlet.

“Last week, Judge Jeffrey L. Foster sentenced William and Zachary Zulock to 100 years in prison followed by life on probation,” the Walton County District Attorney’s Office wrote in its post. “They will not be eligible for parole for the entirety of the 100 years. This all but guarantees that the victims will not have to worry as they grow older about their abusers being free.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in 2022, the Zulocks were charged with allegedly using their adopted children to “produce pornographic material”:

Detectives initially conducted a search warrant on a home in Loganville on July 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m. after receiving information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that an individual was allegedly downloading child sex abuse material. When detectives interviewed the unidentified suspect after the raid, they allegedly discovered that the individual was receiving child pornographic material from another suspect. Furthermore, they allegedly discovered that the other suspect was producing the material with at least one child in the same home they both lived in. After further investigation, authorities proceeded to raid a home later that day in Oxford, 35 miles east of Atlanta, at 11:30 p.m., where they believed two young children were inside with two adult male suspects, identified as the Zuclock couple.

Townhall reported in October that “court documents” obtained by the outlet revealed that the boys were “routinely” raped “at least once a week”:

According to court documents obtained by Townhall, the children were “routinely” raped “at least once a week” and cried out while being abused, but their adoptive fathers would walk them through “how to handle the pain.”

In another report, Townhall wrote that “seven years” before the boys were adopted, Zachary Zulock “was accused of being a child rapist, but was never charged”:

More than a decade ago, there was a 2011 probe into Zachary’s alleged pedophilic behavior when he was accused of luring a 14-year-old boy to a residence in Walton County, the same jurisdictin as today’s horrifying child sexual abuse case, and having anal sex with the underage victim. But, the 2011 child rape case was shut down and no charges were pursued against Zachary.

“It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for our society to have individuals willing to adopt children in need,” Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a statement regarding the Zulock’s sentencing. “But anyone who does so and then abuses those children deserves extremely harsh consequences and decades in prison. The sentence imposed not only appropriately punishes these Defendants for their repeated selfish actions but also sends the message to the public that such actions will never be taken lightly.”