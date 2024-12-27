Florida Pizza Delivery Driver Allegedly Stabbed Pregnant $2 Tipper

A $2 tip was enough to allegedly trigger a pizza delivery driver to return Sunday and stab a pregnant woman customer 14 times at a motel in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced Brianna Alvelo, 22, is charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping after returning to the Riviera Motel on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, UPI reports.

A man alleged to have accompanied Alvelo during the incident has not yet been identified.

The woman was staying at the motel with her boyfriend and her five-year-old daughter while celebrating a birthday and ordered a $33 pizza from Marco’s Pizza.

Alvelo delivered the pizza at about 10 p.m., which the woman tried to pay for with a $50 bill.

The accused lacked change, so the woman used smaller bills to pay for the pizza and gave Alvelo a $2 tip, NBC News reported.

The woman said sometime later, she heard a loud knocking on the door, the affidavit said. A man and a woman clad in all black wearing masks allegedly forced themselves into the room when she opened the door, it detailed.

The man brandished a silver revolver and demanded the woman’s boyfriend go into the bathroom, the affidavit said. And the other person, believed to be Alvelo, pulled out a pocketknife, it said.

According to the affidavit, Alvelo rummaged through the woman’s purse and broke her daughter’s Nintendo Switch. The woman said she turned to shield her child and felt a strike to her lower back, it said.

She then “threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone,” the affidavit said.

But Alvelo grabbed the phone, smashed it, and “began striking her multiple times with the knife,” according to the affidavit. The man who had the gun then yelled it was time to go, stopping the assault, it said.

The victim – who is expected to make a full recovery – was stabbed 14 times, with wounds to her chest, arms, legs and abdomen. She discovered she was pregnant while she was being treated at a local hospital, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a warrant and arrested Alvelo on Monday.

She is being held at the Osceola County Jail with bail set at $55,000, but her accomplice remains at large.