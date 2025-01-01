President-Elect Donald Trump Calls New Orleans Attack an ‘Act of Pure Evil’

President-Elect Donald Trump issued a statement on the fatal New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, calling it an “act of pure evil.”

“Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!” he posted on Truth Social.

He also suggested that the attack was the doing of someone from outside the country.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” he said.

Fox News is reporting that the truck used in the attack, which has a Texas license plate, was tracked crossing the southern border into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, two days prior to the attack.

