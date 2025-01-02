WATCH: California Store Owner’s Clever Trick Baffles Thieves

A storeowner in Fresno, California, has a unique way of deterring thieves from targeting his business.

Roman Gonzales owns the store known as DripOnDrip and is sadly familiar with criminal activity against his place of business, the New York Post reported on Thursday:

His old shoe store was broken into in late 2023 and the thieves got away with tons of merchandise. However, Gonzales has come up with an idea to discouraging the individuals — and others with similar ideas — from continuing their shenanigans.

Each night at closing time, the owner clears the display floor and puts cash registers at the front, leaving them open so whoever targets the shop will see there is nothing inside. The registers can be seen from outside the store’s window.

“Seeing the building that you’re working out of almost every day is really hard to see damaged. It’s shocking,” he told KSEE.

When two cars pulled up outside the store early Monday, one driver rammed into the store’s front window. Moments later, several people were seen running inside the building, apparently searching for — and expecting to find — loot.

However, they looked around and saw the floor was clear. All that was left was a wall display of right-foot shoes which were pointless to steal because you cannot use or resell one shoe, nor obtain its mate:

Despite the lack of merchandise, the individuals did take some donation shoes Gonzales planned to give to needy neighbors.

It appeared the individuals quickly fled the area. An alarm went off, security arrived at the scene, and the shop was boarded up by the time Gonzales got there.

“The placement of safety poles has been considered in front of Gonzales’ store to stop cars from driving on the sidewalks,” the Post article said.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the shop thanked community members for helping highlight the story.

“As a small locally owned business we are standing up and applying pressure on these criminals,” the post reads:

In November, “California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, a ballot measure that amends parts of Proposition 47, a ‘criminal justice reform’ measure that backfired badly and that many residents blame for an ongoing crime wave,” Breitbart News reported at the time.