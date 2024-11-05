California Passes Anti-crime Proposition 36, Which Kamala Harris Refused to Back

California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, a ballot measure that amends parts of Proposition 47, a “criminal justice reform” measure that backfired badly and that many residents blame for an ongoing crime wave.

With 56.4% of precincts reporting, 70.5% of voters said “yes” to Proposition 36, as opposed to 29.% who voted “no.”

The New York Times called the race soon after polls closed, despite California’s notoriously slow vote counting.

As Breitbart News reported, the ballot measure was strenuously opposed by Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who wanted to protect Proposition 47. But after opinion polls showed three-in-four California voters backed the measure, Newsom decided not to campaign against it.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who as California Attorney General had approved the text for Proposition 47, declined to say how she would vote on Proposition 36.

As Breitbart News noted on Monday: “Harris has refused, for months, to say how she would vote on Proposition 36. Last week, her campaign said she had not studied it yet. This week, her campaign said it was too close to the election for her to make any comment.”

In other anti-crime votes, Californians in Oakland and Los Angeles looked set to oust George Soros-backed, left-wing prosecutors who pursued radical criminal justice reform policies and presided over rising crime in their respective cities.

