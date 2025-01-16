An elementary school teacher in New Jersey is accused of having a child with a 13-year-old student as part of multiple years of sexual abuse, allegedly beginning when the boy was only 11.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Laura Caron, on Wednesday in regard to the alleged crimes that happened between 2016 and 2020 at her home, ABC 6 reported, noting she was employed at Middle Township Elementary School.

When the suspect, who reportedly taught the victim and his brother in fifth grade, had the baby in 2019, the alleged victim was living with her at her residence in Cape May Court House.

An image shows the suspect:

Leaders with the Middle Township School District placed Caron on paid administrative leave as a result of the accusations, according to the New York Post.

Investigators working the case said the victim’s father posted on social media in December about how the suspect’s five-year-old child looked like him and his own son which raised questions, the ABC 6 article continued:

Over the years, the parents of the victim said the family became friends with Caron, which ultimately led to them even allowing their boys and daughter to stay at Caron’s home at times. The visits began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents. The victim’s sister, who stayed at Caron’s home at one point, allegedly told police she thought her brother was about 11 years old when he started sleeping with his teacher in the same bed.

Caron was accused of going into the bathroom when the victim was showering and locking the door behind her — and sexually assaulting him when his siblings thought he was asleep.

The victim reportedly admitted to law enforcement that he had a sexual relationship with the suspect and he did father her child.

In his statement regarding the case, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland said:

This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community. Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process.

Caron, who was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), perpetrators of child sexual abuse are most often a person the child or family knows.

“A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child,” its website read, adding, “Child sexual abuse is not only a physical violation; it is a violation of trust and/or authority.”