Two Long Island, New York, women have been charged with sex trafficking as Suffolk County prosecutors alleged they used a missing 14-year-old to obtain drugs and money from men.

Jacquelyn Comiskey, a 52-year-old, and Elizabeth Hunter, who is 34, both said at their arraignments on Tuesday that they were not guilty of sex trafficking.

Newsday reported:

Seven people have now been arrested in the case on charges ranging from rape and kidnapping to criminal sale of a controlled substance and, now, sex trafficking, court records show. The girl, who Newsday has not named because she is a minor and an alleged victim of a sex crime, had been reported missing from Dec. 9 to Jan. 3, when she was found on a boat in Islip owned by a man accused of kidnapping her, court records show. Hunter is accused of spending a week in December with the teen on the boat, where she is alleged to have taken nude and sexually explicit photographs of the girl that she used to advertise the teen for sex in exchange for drugs and money, prosecutors said at her arraignment. Comiskey is alleged to have taken the girl to a house in Copiague on Jan. 2, where she traded her for crack cocaine to a man accused of raping her, prosecutors said. … District Court Judge Evan Tanenbaum set bail for Hunter and Comiskey at $750,000 cash or $1.5 million bond. They remain in custody at the Suffolk County jail, court records show.

Prosecutors also charged Hunter with promoting a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child. They also charged three other men with rape and kidnapping having to do with the first three days of the girl’s time missing. Investigators said that the men had hidden the teenager and “had sex with her.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney did not discuss the specific allegations of the case.

“I thank God that this child is now safe, but we’re going to certainly look into the circumstances behind how she went missing and the responsible parties,” Tierney said on January 7.