Police: Walmart Employee Kills 2 in Targeted Shooting

A Walmart employee in Newton County, Georgia, shot and killed one person inside the store and another person at a residence early Friday morning.

The Associated Press noted that the shooting inside the store occurred at 1:30 a.m., leaving an employee dead and another employee wounded. The gunman then went to a nearby residence and killed another person.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that the individual killed in the home was a Walmart employee, too.

The violence started when one employee left the store, retrieved a gun from his vehicle and came back inside. He was captured just across the Georgia state line in Aiken, South Carolina.

Law enforcement indicates the gunman, the two deceased victims, and the wounded victim were “all acquaintances.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office noted, “The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew.”

