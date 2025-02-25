A woman in Keene, New Hampshire, is accused of urinating on food products inside a local grocery store and filming the instance.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kelli Tedford on Friday after locating video of her allegedly committing the disgusting act, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

However, it appears Tedford allegedly did it more than once.

“During this investigation, numerous additional videos of Tedford were reviewed by investigators. At this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine, as several videos appear to be recorded as early as 2021,” authorities with the Keene Police Department explained in a social media post Friday.

She is accused of tainting several products at the Monadnock Food Co-op with her urine. The co-op suffered a financial loss of $1,500 due to some of its destroyed products and the cost of cleaning.

Tedford has been charged with criminal mischief as a class B felony, according to law enforcement which also described her as an “online content creator.” Police said she was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment in April.

One local who learned of the accusations against the young woman told WMUR, “This is a real shocker,” while another neighbor said, “I mean, nothing surprises me anymore.”

The co-op was forced to recall several items as a result. Those items were organic red, white, and tri-colored quinoa, organic cornmeal, polenta, organic coconut shreds, and raw walnuts, according to WCAX:

In 2023, a lawsuit was filed after a janitor in Houston, Texas, was accused of giving a woman a sexually transmitted disease by urinating in her water bottle, Breitbart News reported.

“The suspect is accused of tampering with water bottles in an office building. The incidents resulted in more than 13 women at the building contracting incurable STDs,” the article said.