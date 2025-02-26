Cal Fire Captain Allegedly Murdered by Wife Who Fled to Mexico

Police believe Cal Fire captain Rebecca Marodi was allegedly stabbed to death by her wife who then fled to south of the border to Mexico.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Marodi was found fatally stabbed at her home in Romana near San Diego just roughly several weeks after she helping to put out the devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena. According to ABC7, police now believe that Marodi’s wife, Yolanda Olenjniczak, committed the murder, which home security cameras reportedly captured on video. Per the report:

Shortly after 8 a.m. on the evening in question, Yolanda appeared to be chasing her wife on the patio when “a female voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out ‘Yolanda! Please… I don’t want to die.’ Rebecca reappears in the patio angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back.” The report continues: “Yolanda responded ‘You should have thought about that before.’ Yolanda can be seen at one point standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her right hand. Apparent blood was seen on Yolanda’s arms…” The couple went inside, and about 10 minutes later: “Yolanda is seen gathering pets, random items and some luggage, and loading it into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV,” the warrant states.

Homeland Security reportedly spotted Olenjniczak’s vehicle crossing the border into Mexico. She still remains at large and previously served jail time after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2003 for the stabbing death of her husband.

According to texts shared with an associate of Olenjniczak three days after the murder, police believe she may have stabbed Marodi for planning to leave her.

“Becky came home and told me she was leaving me. She met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight, and I hurt her… I’m sorry,” the text said.

One neighbor of Morodi described the fire captain as a friendly person who never had any trouble.

“They’d be mowing, they’d be doing wood, gardening … you know the usual stuff,” Evans said. “Never saw any problems.”

