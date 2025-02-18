Cal Fire Captain Fatally Stabbed at Her Home Near San Diego

Rebecca Marodi, a Cal Fire captain, was found fatally stabbed at her home in Romana near San Diego on Monday in what police have since been investigating as a homicide.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said they received a radio call around 8:58 p.m. on Monday about a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the area. When they arrived, Marodi was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” SDSO Lt. Michael Krugh said in statement. “We assure the public that we are using all available resources to thoroughly investigate and seek justice in this case.”

No suspect has been identified and no information about the homicide have been revealed.

“Marodi was promoted to fire captain at Cal Fire Riverside’s Temecula station back in 2022, according to a post from her former position with the county’s Hazmat Team. It is unclear when she served at the station in Menifee,” per KTLA5.

One neighbor of Morodi described the fire captain as a friendly person who never had any trouble.

“They’d be mowing, they’d be doing wood, gardening … you know the usual stuff,” Evans said. “Never saw any problems.”

Marodi’s death comes after Southern California endured a horrific wildfire in both the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, which destroyed over 15,000 structures and killed 29 people.

