A man from Mission Viejo, California, “who apparently cross-dresses on social media,” and was out on bond for attempted murder is now accused of kidnapping and assaulting an 89-year-old woman in Summerville, South Carolina.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Enver Marius Zueros, allegedly targeted the woman when she stopped giving him money, Fox News reported on Friday.

Video footage appears to show Zueros wearing a short dress and high heels while dancing in what is apparently intended to be a provocative way:

Police said he became angry when the woman started giving money to charities instead of to him. Count On 2 News reported Thursday that police apprehended the man on Monday in North Augusta when he was charging his electric vehicle.

“Zueros allegedly told investigators that he planned the attack and drove from California to an Airbnb in the area,” the article read.

The suspect reportedly was an acquaintance of the victim through her deceased brother. “According to the victim’s caretaker, Zueros and the victim’s brother were married,” the Count On 2 News article said, noting that after the woman’s brother died the suspect began contacting her.

Video footage shows police officers investigating the case prior to finding the suspect:

After Zueros gained access to the woman’s residence, a neighbor who is a retired law enforcement officer became suspicious and also went to her door. However, Zueros gave a fake name and claimed the woman was in the hospital due to an injury from a fall.

“The neighbor, still suspicious, went to his home to grab a gun, police said. Zueros fled the woman’s home in her vehicle. Authorities later found the vehicle with the woman restrained underneath the rear folding seats in her car floorboard, police said,” the Fox article stated.

When the woman was found inside the abandoned vehicle on Sunday, her wrists had been duct taped, a dog leash was around her ankles, and a trash bag had been put over her head, police said.

Following her rescue, Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright said, “She is doing well. I spoke to her as soon as we got her out of the car and onto a gurney. I cannot thank enough the EMS from Charleston County that were able to help her and bring calm to the situation. The first thing she asked me was, ‘Are my dogs okay?'”

Speaking of the suspect, he said, “This man will not see the light of day. He will spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”

Authorities charged Zueros with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and attempted murder in the case.

Click here to see more video footage of Zueros apparently pretending to be a woman.