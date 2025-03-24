The 20-year-old University of Georgia sorority girl whose picture-perfect mugshot received tons of attention online got into trouble again just weeks after her first arrest.

Lily Stewart was initially pulled over and arrested for speeding, but those charges were dismissed, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

“The University of Georgia student, who is a member of the Alpha Chi sorority, was hit with fresh charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling after she was arrested by campus police around 5:30 a.m., according to jail records from the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office,” the outlet said, noting the two charges were misdemeanors.

She was eventually freed after posting an over $4,000 bond, according to police records.

Images show the March 8 mugshot and the fresh ones. In both photos, Stewart is flashing a brilliant smile:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the sorority girl’s run-ins with the law, with one person writing, “Anything to be famous.”

Someone else called her a “Fruit loop” while another user said, “Making headlines for all the wrong reasons again!”

Stewart had reportedly done her hair and makeup before attending a party when she was pulled over for speeding by a Georgia State Patrol officer.