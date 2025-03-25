PHOTOS: Kansas Trooper Rescues Kidnapped Child During Traffic Stop

A missing child is now safe thanks to the professionalism and quick thinking of a Kansas highway patrol trooper.

The incident unfolded when the law enforcement officer pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation in February, Fox News reported on Monday. Upon further investigation, the officer realized a passenger of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a six-year-old girl roughly one month prior.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said the trooper observed a little girl in the SUV who appeared to be around six years of age, along with two men in their 60’s.

“The driver had a criminal history to include homicide and numerous weapons violations over the years,” the agency revealed.

Continuing, the statement read:

After the trooper and a deputy from a local sheriff’s office quickly secured both the driver and passenger, the trooper safely removed the little girl from the vehicle. This 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth, after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail. Ultimately, our trooper calmed the girl down and got her to tell him her real name. She was the kidnapping victim, who had been with this suspect for over a month on the run. Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody. The Kansas Highway Patrol shared photos of the scene which showed a dark-colored SUV pulled over on the side of the road. In one of the images, a man is seen holding his hands up while standing in grass just off of the highway’s shoulder. Another photo shows what appears to be a law enforcement officer speaking with the child. UPDATE: Thank you for the outpouring of support for the Kansas Highway Patrol and for the trooper involved. This is an… Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday, March 22, 2025

The highway patrol thanked its local community for an outpouring of support it received after the young girl was rescued, stating: “This is an incredible story that highlights the unpredictable nature of a trooper’s job and the real impact they can have on people’s lives.”

The agency noted that it was unable to offer more details about the case because it must protect the minor’s identity and the “integrity of open cases.”

Social media users were quick to praise the state trooper for his efforts, with one person writing, “Our law enforcement are absolute hero’s [sic]. You saved this baby!!! Thank you for your brave service!”

“This trooper is a real life hero! He likely saved this little girl’s life. God bless the Kansas Highway Patrol and our wonderful law enforcement!” another user commented.