The suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson wants a laptop to use in jail as he waits for his trial to begin.

Luigi Mangione, who is accused of fatally shooting Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan in December, apparently wants the computer for legal purposes, Newsmax reported Tuesday.

The outlet continued:

In a court filing made public late Monday, Mangione’s lawyers proposed that he get a laptop configured solely to let him view a vast amount of documents, video and other material in the case surrounding the shooting of Brian Thompson. Similar limited-laptop provisions have been made for some other defendants in the federal lockup where Mangione is being held.

The report noted that the suspect is being prosecuted on a rare New York State charge of murder as an act of terrorism. However, he has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

“He also faces a parallel federal case that carries the possibility of the death penalty. He hasn’t entered a plea to the federal charges or to state-level gun possession and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested days after Thompson’s death,” the Newsmax article said.

When police found him at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, officers searched him and asked if he had recently visited New York, AFP reported in December. The outlet said when he was questioned, a criminal complaint noted he “became quiet and started to shake.”

Following the shooting, authorities with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) described Thompson’s death as an apparent “brazen targeted attack,” Breitbart News reported December 4.

Video footage shows the chilling moment Thompson was fatally shot:

In February, Mangione told his so-called “groupies” to limit the number of photographs they send him while he sits in jail, per Breitbart News.

“Women have been deluging the accused assassin with pictures using popular apps like Shutterfly,” the outlet said.