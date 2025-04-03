A man in Wilson, North Carolina, allegedly killed his mother and 15-year-old brother on Monday a week after his release from prison.

When police arrived at a residence on Snowden Drive just before 5:30 p.m., officers located Dana Jenkins, 50, and a young teenage boy who were dead, WITN reported on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed the young victim is the suspect’s brother, Daryn.

The manner of the victims’ deaths and a motive have not yet been made clear. The suspect identified as Da’ron Jenkins faces two counts of first-degree murder.

“Records show the 25-year-old Jenkins was released from state prison one week ago after serving time for larceny of firearms and several B&E of vehicles convictions,” the WITN article said.

His mother was reportedly happy he had been released from prison, writing, “My baby is home! Lord I thx u!” in a social media post:

A WXII article said, “Da’ron Jenkins was taken to the Wilson County Jail and held under no bond. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning, just days after being released from prison in a separate crime.”

The outlet said people who were friends with the family claimed the suspect’s relatives had not been in contact with him for years due to his being in prison.

When speaking of her cousin Dana Jenkins, Juanilla Kornegay said she was always smiling and the tragic loss has left her shocked and deeply hurt, per WITN.

She also explained that in the days before the killings, she felt something was not right with the suspect.

“I said the look on his face, he’s getting ready to do something. You could see it. The look, it told you everything, but I had no idea you were getting ready to do what you did,” Kornegay commented.

The two victims attended Mount Moriah Community Church, and Bishop Sherman Blandon told the outlet the situation has been difficult: “Confusing. Troubling. Even as a man of faith, I have a lot of questions.”

According to the WITN report, the female victim leaves behind a daughter.