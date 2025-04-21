Report: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem Robbed at DC Restaurant

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Kristi Noem was robbed at a restaurant in Washington, DC over Easter weekend, officials said.

The secretary’s purse, containing $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and other belongings was snatched from her table by a masked man, ABC News reported.

Noem was taking her family out to enjoy Easter festivities in the city when the suspect grabbed her bag and left the establishment, a DHS official told the outlet.

CNN reported that Secret Service officials identified the suspect as an unknown white man wearing a medical mask after reviewing security footage.

When asked about the incident at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Noem said the theft has not yet been solved.

The outlet noted that her medication was in the stolen bag as well.

A Secret Service investigation is ongoing.

