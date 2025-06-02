Former AG: Chilling Texts Between 6 Illegals After Alleged Murder of SC Mom Show ‘No Remorse’

Six illegal aliens from Honduras accused in the brutal death of a South Carolina mother on May 2 allegedly exchanged texts about the crime.

Forty-year-old Larisha Sharell Thompson was fatally shot while inside her vehicle on Riverside Road in Lancaster, South Carolina, Fox News reported on Monday.

Officials later announced they had arrested the group of illegals who are identified as 21-year-old Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 18-year-old Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 17-year-old Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, and three juveniles whose ages are 13, 14 and 15. The group was also linked to an attempted burglary that occurred on April 30.

In his testimony on May 14, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Weiland said the group allegedly exchanged texts following Thompson’s death. Phrases reportedly used were “mission fail,” and, “This is just the beginning.”

Police said the victim was driving on May 12 when the illegals pulled alongside her and shot her to death. Law enforcement launched a search once Thompson’s family said they had lost contact with her, and officials found her body inside her vehicle approximately seven miles from her home, per Breitbart News.

Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon told Fox, “The text messages that have been cited in open court show a complete lack of remorse by the defendants. So, the evidence indicates… clearly, a premeditated plan. Then, after the murder is accomplished, there’s just no remorse whatsoever or any regret expressed by any of them for murdering this innocent lady.”

WSCOTV reported the suspects used WhatsApp to plan the botched burglary.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office detailed the case in an updated social media post.

The agency said, “After reviewing all the information gathered in the homicide investigation, investigators believe Ms. Thompson was the random victim of a robbery attempt.”

“The evidence indicates all six suspects were in Torres-Chirinos’ car. Torres-Chirinos was in the front passenger seat armed with his pistol. The Torres-Chirino Civic pulled near Ms. Thompson’s Accord as she drove on Riverside Road, and Torres-Chirinos opened fire at the Accord, striking Ms. Thompson and killing her,” the agency continued:

Updated May 12, 2025Homicide – Riverside Road The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that… Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Monday, May 12, 2025

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Torres-Chino had been arrested for domestic violence in 2023.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed detainers on all six criminal illegal aliens as they await criminal prosecution in South Carolina,” the agency noted.

In a social media post on May 15, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) commented on the tragic case, stating, “A South Carolina mom was m*rdered, shot in cold blood by six illegal aliens on a Lancaster road. This is what open borders bring to our state. Larisha Sharrell Thompson should still be alive.”

The news of Thompson’s tragic death comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to find, arrest, and deport criminal illegals after American communities suffered immensely under former President Joe Biden’s open border policies.