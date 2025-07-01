DOJ Blocks Largest Global Healthcare Fraud in U.S. History

The Department of Justice announced the arrests of more than 300 people who they say were involved in a nearly $15 billion fraud scheme, the largest healthcare criminal pact in U.S. history.

Investigators found that many of the fraudsters were people living in Kazakhstan, Estonia, Russia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries who perpetrated their part in schemes via the Internet and over the phone.

“A majority of the fraud occurred by individuals who never even set foot in the United States,” said Isaac Bledsoe, director of strategic projects and initiatives at the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The two-year investigation, dubbed Operation Gold Rush, focused on about 30 small healthcare supply companies who fraudulently billed Medicare for services or supplies, often using stolen identities of U.S. citizens.

For instance, in just one example of the fraud, in 2022 these conspirators billed Medicare for an incredible one billion urinary catheters and were paid by the federal healthcare system.

One of those accused in the investigation who is based outside the U.S. is Manthan Rohit Shah, 37, a resident of Mumbai. Investigators say Shah conspired to import controlled drugs that were often “misbranded” into the U.S. to sell across the country. He allegedly provided fake prescriptions to American citizens to make the misbranded drugs seem legitimate, then billed Medicaid for the orders. Many of the drugs he imported into the U.S. are dangerous and addictive substances.

Others arrested were migrants working inside the U.S. to defraud the Medicaid system. The list includes Anagha Onuoha from Nigeria, Faizan Saleem from Pakistan, and Khadeer Khan Mohammed from India.

The DOJ reported that 324 defendants are being charged in 50 federal judicial districts and by 12 state attorneys general (AG), including the AGs of California, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Make no mistake — this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

“As part of making healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans, HHS will aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to eliminate the pervasive health care fraud that bedeviled this agency under the former administration and drove up costs,” added Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We view the theft of public funds the same way. It’s a crime against all of us. Today, in conjunction with the DOJ and our federal partners, we are announcing the results from the largest healthcare fraud investigation, as measured by financial losses, in DOJ history,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a statement on X.

“Results matter. Talk is cheap. And this is not even the beginning of the beginning. If you’re stealing from the public, or violating your oath to serve, then we’re coming for you too,” Bongino added.

“Health care fraud isn’t just theft — it’s trafficking in trust,” said acting DEA Administrator Robert Murphy.

Murphy added that the takedown shows the DEA will act “when doctors become drug dealers and treatment centers become profit-driven fraud rings.”

Operation Gold Rush comes about a year after the Biden Justice Department revealed a similar investigation in which 193 suspects were arrested in a $2 billion healthcare scheme that included the distribution of misbranded HIV drugs.

