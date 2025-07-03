A former teacher in Downers Grove, Illinois who is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student numerous times reportedly tried to convince a judge to let her move closer to the victim.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Christina Formella, who previously worked as a special education teacher at Downers Grove South High School.

She is accused of abusing the victim over 50 times.

During a court appearance on Wednesday morning, Formella was accompanied by her husband, per the New York Post:

Christina revealed she has been living with her parents at their $560,000 home on a golf course since mid-June when her charges were upgraded and she was given an ankle monitor. … The Formellas’ marital home is within a court-ordered 5,000-foot buffer zone between her and the alleged victim, her lawyers told the judge. She asked Wednesday that the buffer zone be reduced to 2,500 feet, explaining that the boy often hangs out with friends near her home and even has a job in the area. The judge denied the motion.

Authorities slapped Formella with 52 additional charges in June for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, the outlet said.

The woman allegedly kept notes about her relationship with the victim on her phone. Formella also apparently made it into the school’s 2024-2025 yearbook, per Breitbart News.

The ex-teacher, according to prosecutors in the case, informed the young victim she planned to leave her husband and “take” her husband and his family for millions of dollars.

Video footage caught the moment a reporter asked her husband why he was standing by her as they walked hand in hand.

“Michael, why are you still with her? Anything you want to say?” the reporter asks. However, he does not get a reply from the couple:

Her husband previously told investigators he was blindsided by the charges against his wife, claiming he was unaware of the alleged relationship between her and the boy.

The woman is accused of grooming the victim since he was 14 years of age when he was on her soccer team. However, once he suffered an injury she began privately tutoring him and that was when the affair between them allegedly began.