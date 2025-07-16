Puerto Rico: Religion Teacher Charged with Sex Trafficking Two Teen Boys

A Puerto Rico grand jury has indicted a 42-year-old religion teacher for sex trafficking two boys, ages 15 and 17.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested Lizamarie Rivera-García this week on the charges of having “recruited, enticed, transported, and maintained” the boys “to engage in commercial sex acts,” according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

Said W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico:

These charges reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct inflicted on her victims. The sexual exploitation of children robs children of their freedom, dignity and sense of security. Such conduct is unacceptable in our society. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use all the tools at our disposal to prosecute sex traffickers and to seek justice for the victims.

“We cannot let our guard down!” added Rebecca C. Gonzalez-Ramos, HSI San Juan’s Special Agent in Charge. “Our children are being sexually exploited by individuals in positions of public trust.”

According to the district attorney’s office, the case was handled as part of Project Safe Childhood, “a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.”

The accused is from Bayamón, outside San Juan. Authorities allege she trafficked the 15-year-old between December 2023 and October 2024 and the 17-year-old from December 2023 to last November.

The statement did not report whether the boys were her pupils or whether school or church facilities were used in commission of her crimes.

Upon conviction, the woman could face a minimum of 50 years to a maximum of life in prison, the New York Post reported.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets, which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.