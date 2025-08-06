Lockdown: ‘Active Shooter Incident’ Reported at Fort Stewart

An “active shooter” was reported at Georgia’s Fort Stewart Wednesday and the base was placed on lockdown just after 11:00 a.m.

Fort Stewart is home to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Lt. Col. Angel Tomko told the Associated Press, “We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter.” Officials confirmed reports of casualties, but nothing further was confirmed at the time of this writing.

UPDATE: ABC News reported that one person is in custody following the Fort Stewart incident and that “multiple people are wounded.”

Original story continues below.

Fort Stewart is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. The… Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

WJCL indicated the incident allegedly occurred “in the 2nd Armored Brigade area off 144 off Sunberry Rd.”

