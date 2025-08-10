Upon receiving the complaint, the matter was immediately referred to Investigators of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained to corroborate these allegations. Groleau was taken into custody by deputies at the High School Complex and transported to the Saluda County Detention Center. The Saluda School District has been in full cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation is completed. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, child sexual abuse is a public health issue that can have serious and long-term effects on the victim’s health, opportunity, and well-being.

“Child sexual abuse is preventable. Adults are responsible for ensuring that children have safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments,” the agency said.

It is important to state that a perpetrator of child sexual abuse is usually someone the victim or family knows, according to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) website.

“A perpetrator does not have to be an adult to harm a child. They can have any relationship to the child including an older sibling or playmate, family member, a teacher, a coach or instructor, a caretaker, or the parent of another child,” the site read.

In July, a dance teacher in Hanahan, South Carolina, was accused of giving children alcohol and showing them nude photos, according to Breitbart News.