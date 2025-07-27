Several disturbing accusations against a dance teacher in Hanahan, South Carolina, have resulted in charges.

The suspect is identified as 45-year-old Andrea Mizell, whom police arrested in June, Live 5 News reported Wednesday.

In March, law enforcement was called after someone reported an argument at a dance school on Carolyn Street. Parents later said the disagreement was in regard to a dance routine that “conflicted with their morals.”

Mizell was reportedly talking with one of the parents when others showed up at the facility. She then reportedly left the scene but later returned, claiming she fled because she was afraid.

An image shows the accused and what appears to be the dance school called “Happy Feet Dance Studio”:

The article continued:

Police spoke with parents and children. Some parents claimed Mizell had emailed them suggesting that if they did not want their children to participate in the dance, they would no longer be able to dance in the rest of the competitions for the year. This was said to be despite the fact that parents had paid in advance for classes. The parents claimed that Mizell did not plan on issuing any refunds and that is why they converged to speak with her as a group. They denied they had done anything to intimidate her.

A few of the children alleged that Mizell gave them alcohol at her apartment, had sexually graphic conversations with them, and had shown them nude photos.

The teacher is also accused of touching a student’s private parts while practicing, and another claimed Mizell put her hands on their waist and rear end in moments not associated with a dance routine.

Mizell is also accused of talking openly about her sex life and showing a photo herself naked while wrapped in Christmas lights.

Authorities have since charged the teacher with four counts of second-degree assault and battery, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of disseminating harmful material to minors.

The recent case is one among other issues regarding teachers and instructors in recent years. In 2021, a South Carolina teacher was accused of keeping weed edibles in her student reward box, and the following year another South Carolina teacher turned herself in after allegedly grabbing a student’s lanyard while it was around his neck and threatening to strangle him, per Breitbart News.