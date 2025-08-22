Florida Nurse Accused of Sex with 15-Year-Old Stepson After Dad Walked in On Them

A nurse from Ocala, Florida, is accused of raping her 15-year-old stepson after his father walked in and caught them in the act.

The accused is identified as 34-year-old Alexis Von Yates who on Thursday accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of lewd and lascivious battery in the case, Court TV reported.

The allegations came to light in July 2024 when the woman allegedly targeted her stepson while he was visiting his father.

An image shows the woman in her nursing uniform:

According to an affidavit, police got an anonymous tip about what happened, and it “included information that the [alleged] child victim’s father had walked in on the incident,” CNY Central reported on April 30.

The pair were reportedly playing a video game together while his father worked late as a lineman, and the suspect allegedly told the teenager she was “horny.”

The outlet continued:

After the alleged abuse began, the affidavit states the suspect said, “Ah man, I wish you were 18, because you’re not old enough,” before continuing to have sex on the couch. When the child’s father walked in on them and confronted the suspect, the suspect said, according to the affidavit, that his son looked just like him “when he was younger.”

Authorities initially charged Von Yates with sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody, per the Court TV article.

Von Yates’ plea deal means she may face a significantly reduced sentence when she appears in court again on September 16.

Video footage shows Von Yates in court where she spoke to a judge:

“Under the terms of the plea agreement, Von Yates will serve two years in the Department of Corrections, followed by two years of community control and 10 years of sex offender probation. She must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs,” the Court TV report noted.

Authorities suspended the woman’s nursing license after she was arrested in November regarding the case.