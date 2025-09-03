Illinois Man Accused of Drugging Girlfriend with Abortion Pills, Causing Death of Unborn Baby

An Illinois man is accused of drugging his pregnant girlfriend with abortion pills and causing her to miscarry her unborn baby.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, first responders were dispatched on Aug. 22 to the residence of a pregnant woman who was suffering a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of her baby. An investigation revealed 31-year-old Emerson Evans allegedly drugged the woman with abortion pills without her consent.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the unborn baby’s cause of death remains pending further examination and testing, according to the department.

“We are again saddened by the alleged criminal actions which resulted in harm to others. It is my hope the mother involved in the matter fully recovers and has the resources and support of this strong community in the future,” Chief Jamal Simington said in a press release. “The officers and detectives worked diligently and honorably through this very tough investigation.”

Intentional Homicide of an Unborn ChildAn adult male has been arrested for unlawfully administering abortion-inducing… Posted by City of Bloomington – Police on Saturday, August 23, 2025

Evans was arrested and transported to the McLean County Detention Facility. He has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count.

Evans’ girlfriend was seven weeks pregnant when she miscarried, IPM Newsroom reported.

Evans allegedly inserted four abortion pills into his girlfriend’s vagina, per the report. The pill, called mifepristone, is supposed to be taken orally, and the recommended dose is one pill.

Judge Amy McFarland said during a recent court hearing that Evans allegedly told police he “made the decision” for his girlfriend, according to the report.

“Frankly, the number of pills demonstrates a lack of knowledge or consent,” McFarland said during the hearing, adding that Evans wanted to “effectuate his beliefs of what should occur in the absence of consent.”

“That involved taking a life,” she said.

Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.