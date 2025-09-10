Three Students Wounded by Armed Assailant in Gun-Controlled Colorado

Three students were shot and wounded around lunchtime Wednesday at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado.

CBS News reported that the incident occurred “just after noon.” KKTV noted that the school was still an active scene at 12:40 p.m. local time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted to X:

A third student was also wounded, according to KDVR. All three students were transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

St. Anthony Hospital president Kevin Cullinan said, “Each of the victims that we have sustained gunshot wounds. They are all, all three victims are all either in the Emergency Department or operating rooms at this time,” according to CBS News.

