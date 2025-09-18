Illinois’ radical left-wing Democrat Governor J.B. Pritkzer quietly removed a photo of himself with a man designated as a Chicago “Peacekeeper” after the man was arrested and charged in a fatal robbery of a downtown business.

The Peacekeepers are “progressive” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s attempt to use local activists, who are given the power to intervene in community disputes and to help settle differences without the involvement of the police, hoping the program will help reduce crime.

On September 5, Gov. Pritzker posted video on Facebook of his visit to Chicago to meet with several members of the Peacekeepers.

One of the Peacekeepers Gov. Pritzker met with was Kellen McMiller, who was arrested last week for a violent $700,000 robbery of a Michigan Avenue Louis Vuitton store which resulted in a traffic accident death of a man. McMiller was arrested and charged with murder after a getaway car he was in smashed into the car of a man from Skokie, killing him.

According to CWBChicago, the governor’s office put out a press release about his visit with the Peacekeepers in Chicago — whom he called “trusted messengers in the community” — which included a photo of suspected robber Kellen McMiller, who was one of the Peacekeepers.

“It’s folks like these that we need more of doing the hard work of community violence prevention,” Pritzker gushed after meeting with the peace keepers, “not troops on the ground to undermine efforts fighting crime.”

Since McMiller’s arrest, though, the governor’s office went back into its press releases and other materials and deleted any depiction of McMiller, CWBChicago noted.

The Fox affiliate in Chicago, Fox 32, reported that a spokesperson for the governor said that “Pritzker did not know McMiller personally and that they removed the photo of the two from the state website after being notified he was arrested.”

It was also revealed that McMiller has warrants out for his arrest in four states, though the exact nature of those violations has not been made public.

