7 Charged in Deadly Crash-and-Grab Robbery in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Shopping District

Seven men were charged for a deadly burglary on Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile,” the city’s main downtown shopping and tourist district.

Prosecutors say the men used a pickup truck to smash into a Louis Vuitton store on Michigan Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 11. The men looted the store, and fled in several other vehicles, leaving the truck among the ruins of the storefront, according to Patch.

But the heist turned deadly when a driver of one of the fleeing vehicles struck another car and killed its driver. Killed was Mark Arceta, 40, from Skokie, according to WBBM-TV.

The accident resulted in five of the alleged robbers getting taken into custody. Police added that merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store was in the Kia Stinger being used by the suspects to flee the site of the theft.

Two other suspects were taken into custody in separate arrests, the Chicago Police Department reported.

The suspects already had their first day in court on Sunday. Those arrested include, Dejuan Wingard, 30, Darius Bowdry, 30, Keller McMillan, 35, Alton Jackson, 37, Harvey Fisher, 26, Anthony Hemphill, 22, and Keith Perkins, 19.

Each hasbeen charged with murder, burglary, and theft of items worth between $500,000 and $1 million. In addition, Wingard and McMillin were charged with one count each of reckless homicide.

