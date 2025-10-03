WATCH: MAGA Activist Maces Belligerent Woman in D.C. Scuffle

A confrontation outside Washington, DC’s Union Station this week became physical when a woman knocked conservative activist Cam Higby to the ground as she took his MAGA hat – resulting in Higby driving her off with a blast of pepper spray.

Higby told Fox News the confrontation underscores his mission to confront political hostility head-on while promoting open debate through his “Fearless Tour,” inspired by late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Higby, who also said his goal is to expose violence on the left and promote peaceful political dialogue, visited Union Station after hosting a debate event Wednesday at the University of Maryland.

Higby reported later that he was having conversations with nearby protestors when the woman approached him and became combative. He said he gave her four warnings to back off.

Then she attacked, lunging for his hat and smacking him from his chair to the ground.

The confrontation kicked off a series of events as Park Police arrived on the scene after the woman walked over to a light pole where other protestors helped to wash her eyes out and called police.

Higby posted his entire account of the night on a second YouTube video.

Initially, no arrests were made. But near the 6:44 mark it shows the woman going ballistic with police and being cuffed and taken into custody.

“At this point now, she’s struggling with federal police, and then they tried to arrest her,” Higby told Fox Digital. “Her dad is yelling at us, ‘why did you spray my daughter,’ as she’s actively fighting with federal police. In my head, I’m thinking, this is why she got sprayed.”

U.S. Park Police did not immediately confirm the woman’s identity or what charges were filed.

Higby started creating commentary videos as a 19-year-old, which have been seen by millions of viewers. He has worked with PragerU as a content creator and as a reporter for Turning Point USA.

He has been attacked before, including viciously in June by three men at an anti-ICE rally in downtown Seattle.

During that attack, which he also stopped with pepper spray, Higby reported that he suffered a concussion, dizziness, nausea and other symptoms that required ER and urgent care treatment.

“I’ve come to the point where I carry Mace on me at all times,” he said.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.