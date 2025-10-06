The personal assistant to disgraced financier Howard Rubin, who has past ties to leftist billionaire George Soros, is accused of luring women for him to sexually abuse while he funded her expensive lifestyle.

Jennifer Powers has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and transporting women in interstate commerce for sex acts with her boss, Fox News reported on Sunday.

Rubin, “once a high-profile Wall Street figure who managed funds for George Soros,” was arrested recently and accused of trafficking and abusing women in a Manhattan penthouse referred to as a “sex dungeon,” according to Breitbart News.

The Fox article continued:

Federal prosecutors allege Rubin “funded virtually all aspects” of Powers’ lifestyle from at least 2018 until 2023, including covering the costs of her Manhattan apartment, credit card bills, children’s private schooling, and down payment and mortgage on the family’s Texas home. Powers and her husband, Stephen Powers, are facing additional charges stemming from allegations that the pair – who have been married since “at least 2012” – intentionally filed joint tax returns between 2018 and 2024 that did not disclose the millions of dollars in payments Rubin had provided, according to prosecutors.

Powers, who is from Southlake, Texas, used to work as a substitute teacher for Carroll ISD, according to NBC 5.

“In a statement, Carroll ISD said Powers is no longer affiliated with the district and emphasized there is no connection between the allegations and any activity within CISD,” the outlet said. “CISD said it has reported the matter to the State Board of Educator Certification, which oversees educator conduct and certification in Texas.”

Authorities said the disgraced financier and his assistant spent $1 million on the alleged “trafficking network” and Rubin reportedly spent $8 million over the course of several years on his assistant, according to Fox 4:

Rubin has been accused of luring women to luxury hotels and the penthouse where he restrained, beat, and shocked them, per Breitbart News.

Breitbart News noted:

Per the Fox News report, Powers was released on an $850,000 bond. She was ordered to be on house arrest and fitted with an ankle monitor.