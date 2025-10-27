PHOTOS — Entomologist Names Butterfly Species After Stabbing Victim Iryna Zarutska: ‘Timeless Tribute’

Scientists have named a butterfly species after the Ukrainian woman who was stabbed to death on a North Carolina train in August, a violent encounter that shocked the world.

Twenty-three-year-old Iryna Zarutska had fled the war in Ukraine and was targeted while she was riding a train in Charlotte, Newsweek reported Sunday.

Images show the butterfly and the young victim:

The suspect in the case, Decarlos Brown Jr., has a long criminal history and was charged with first degree murder in Zarutska’s death.

He allegedly stabbed the young woman in the throat three times before moving away from his seat and leaving a trail of blood on the floor, Breitbart News reported.

Brown was indicted on federal charges Wednesday and if he is convicted of the crime, he could face the death penalty or life behind bars, according to KWQC.

Per the Newsweek report, “Harry Pavulaan, an avocational entomologist and president and director of the The Taxonomic Report, which publishes research on butterflies and moths, made the decision to name the butterfly after Zarutska.”

The butterfly, which is mostly found in the spring in South Carolina, was named Iryna’s Azure. The butterfly has light-blue wings but can also have a violet-blue tint. Researchers initially found the insect in the mid 1980s but did not give it an official title at the time.

Pavulaan told Newsweek that when he saw the clip of the young woman being stabbed, it deeply disturbed him.

“I decided that she should be honored with a timeless tribute so that she is never, ever forgotten. People will know this butterfly hundreds of years from now, by Iryna’s name. But most importantly, I hope people will remember Iryna as a case study of situational awareness for young women. That is why it is important to honor her,” he said.

Pavulaan added, “The response to the naming of Celastrina iryna, Iryna’s Azure, has been overwhelmingly positive. The most touching response has been a heartfelt letter from Anna Zarutska on memorializing her daughter Iryna in this way. Their family will remain in my heart as long as I remain on this earth.”