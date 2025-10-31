FBI Arrests Multiple Suspects in Alleged Halloween Terror Plot in Michigan

Federal agents in Michigan arrested multiple individuals allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, following bureau operations Friday morning in Dearborn and Inkster.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced in a post on X that the bureau “thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.” He thanked the “men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

The FBI’s Detroit field office said “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” according to spokesperson Jordan Hall, adding that “there is no current threat to public safety.”

The Dearborn Police Department also acknowledged federal operations, noting it “has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning.” The department stated, “We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time.”

A senior public official told the New York Post that the Dearborn Police Department was informed that the FBI “would be raiding three homes” as part of the morning’s coordinated activity.