Mom Accused of Having Child with Daughter’s 14-Year-Old Date

A 43-year-old Illinois mother is accused of getting pregnant and having a child with a 14-year-old boy her daughter took as a date to a junior high dance.

Robyn Polston, who chaperoned the dance, was arrested on Monday morning and his facing charges for two counts of criminal sexual assault with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 and two counts of possession of child pornography, the New York Post reported, citing court records.

The Washington Police Department opened an investigation when they received a complaint after Polston gave birth in January 2025, according to the report. Investigators found that the baby’s name on its birth certificate matched the middle and last name of the alleged 14-year-old victim.

Polston told law enforcement the newborn’s father was a man in his twenties named Brian, whom she was no longer in contact with, according to the affidavit.

Investigators learned that Polston’s daughter had attended the dance with the alleged victim in May 2023. The boy moved away and then returned before the child’s birth in April 2024. He moved back to the area in August 2024 and lived with the family of a “friend,” according to the report.

Investigators uncovered sexually explicit images and videos of Poltson with the boy, according to the report. She and the teen allegedly used burner phones and fake names to communicate. Polston allegedly tried to coerce the boy into helping her cover up the situation.

A DNA test ultimately confirmed that the young boy is the baby’s father, the affidavit states, according to the report.

Prosecutors argued Polston would likely not cut contact with the boy and said Polston’s mother and sisters were enablers of the perverted situation.

Polston is being held without bail. Her next court appearance is set for Dec. 4.