At Least 13 Shot Friday Into Sunday Night in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 13 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that police were called to the weekend’s first fatal shooting at 10:01 p.m. Friday. They found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds deceased in “the 900 block of West 63rd Parkway in the Englewood neighborhood.”

Minutes later, “a 37-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The other two shooting fatalities occurred Saturday just before 5:50 p.m., as two men fought with an alleged jewelry store robber outside the business. The men–a 25-year-old and a 63-year-old–both died later in the hospital.

ABC 7 noted that the 25-year-old and 63-year-old were both shot numerous times.

