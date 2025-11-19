New Jersey police sergeant and former Democrat mayor Andrew LaBruno was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a child he met on a social media app, authorities said, according to a report by the New York Post.

Investigators say LaBruno went to the child’s home in Englewood, New Jersey, where he sprayed “an unknown substance into his hand” before “placing it over the victim’s mouth and nose, causing the victim dizziness,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet.

The 44-year-old — a married father of two who is the former mayor of Dumont — then sexually assaulted the child, who was “physically helpless” from being drugged, the complaint alleges.

The alleged attack transpired on Monday, while the two were alone in the Englewood home.

A 911 call was reportedly made to police, who responded to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from “cognitive impairment.” The child was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they had enough probable cause evidence to arrest LaBruno, citing statements the former Democrat mayor made at the scene of the crime — which were captured on body cameras — as well as the victim’s account, and “corroborating physical evidence,” the complaint states.

Jersey City mayor’s office press secretary Kim Wallace-Scalcione told Fox News that LaBruno “was suspended without pay immediately following his arrest,” adding that the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) “will assist the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office as needed during its criminal investigation.”

“As is standard procedure, JCPD Internal Affairs is conducting its own investigation and will determine his final employment status pending the outcome of all investigations,” Wallace-Scalcione said.

LaBruno is currently being held without bail in the Bergen County Jail. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

