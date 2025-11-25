New York Police Reveal Suspects Wanted for Assaulting Couple During Illegal Car Meet-Up that Went Up in Flames

Law enforcement revealed Tuesday the faces of two suspects wanted for beating up a couple during an illegal car meet-up in Queens over the weekend.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) unveiled pictures of the suspects, described by law enforcement as males between 18 and 24 years old, who were allegedly part of the gang that attacked a man and his wife when a mob of rowdy drivers took over a street corner in the normally quiet neighborhood of Malba.

After the assault, suspects fled the area in a white Chevy Silverado heading southbound on the Whitestone Expressway, according to police.

Video showed the mob of roughly a dozen people kicking, punching, and stomping Blake Ferrer on the ground after he confronted them and told them to get off of his property. The gang then attacked his wife before setting a parked private security vehicle on fire.

Ferrer received broken bones from the attack and was taken to York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital; he said he “100 percent” plans on pressing charges once police make an arrest.

“Listen, at the end of the day, all I want is for this never to happen to anybody else again. Hopefully, it can deter any group of kids from going into any neighborhood,” the New York resident said.

Law enforcement plans to ramp up its presence in the Malba neighborhood of Queens.

City Councilwoman Vicki Paladino, a Republican who represents Queens, got an apology from the police and a promise to have more policing in the area.

Paladino wrote:

However, the city MUST do something to stop this lawlessness. All the speed cameras in the world do absolutely NOTHING to prevent these incidents — we need police response and the most severe consequences for these criminals, not to simply allow them to drive away after they’ve completed their mayhem. These incidents are happening citywide, and they’re happening because there are no longer any real consequences to this kind of criminality. But let me make something very clear to the criminals — you are risking your lives bringing this chaos into our neighborhoods.

She added, “Once again I want to urge any residents of my district who are interested in obtaining their carry or premises permits to contact my office. We are offering assistance with the application process and legal fees to all who wish to exercise their constitutional right to self-protection.”