FBI Thwarts Anti-ICE, Pro-Palestine Group Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in Los Angeles

A leftist extremist group was allegedly building bombs and choosing targets for New Year’s Eve terror attacks in Los Angeles, but federal officials have foiled those plans.

Four alleged members of a leftist offshoot of the group called Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were arrested after federal officials disrupted the credible terrorist threat that involved improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Fox News reported Monday.

In a social media post early Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel detailed the case:

The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles. In the days since, @FBINewOrleans arrested an additional FIFTH individual believed to be linked to this radical TILF subgroup — also allegedly planning a separate violent attack.

The four suspects were charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also addressed the alleged plot, stating, “The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”

“This was an incredible effort by our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the @FBI to ensure Americans can live in peace. We will continue to pursue these terror groups and bring them to justice,” Bondi concluded:

On what appears to be the group’s Instagram page, TILF states, “Liberation through decolonization and tribal sovereignty.”

A photo posted there shows a woman holding a sign reading, “Death to ICE”:

Per the Fox article, “Turtle Island” is an “indigenous name” referring to North America.

Video footage shows a leftist claiming the “original tribes on the Americas” called it by that name because a map of America looked like a turtle. She then claimed Native Americans called it “Turtle Island,” saying it was America’s “decolonized name.”

“Turtle Island Liberation Front is looking for reparations and land back for these indigenous groups in which the land was observed,” she added:

TILF’s Facebook page said the group is “up against fascist colonizers. There are no morals for us to appeal to, no sense of justice or what’s right. We cannot vote ourselves out of a mass colonizer occupation. The only way out is through resistance. Stop marching parades, fight back.”

“Freeing the world from American Imperialism is the only way to a safe and peaceful future,” the group claimed.